Hear & There (109 South 6th St.), a new Japanese-inspired cocktail bar and omakase counter, is opening in Williamsburg on Monday, March 3.

Husband and wife duo Howard Ng and Samantha Nie are behind the concept, which was born out of a “mutual love of Japanese cuisine and cocktails,” according to the team. The pair started Third Date Hospitality, and Hear & There is its first restaurant.

A selection of dishes from Hear & There’s cocktail bar. Photo: Ben Hon

Helming the kitchen at Hear & There is Executive Chef Mark Garcia, who has 25 years of experience in Japanese cuisine. He was a co-founder of Manhattan’s Kissaki, recently opened the cocktail bar nbetween and sushi counter Maki a Mano, both also in Manhattan, and most recently founded Himitsu, an omakase speakeasy in Queens.

A piece of nigiri at Hear & There’s omakase counter. Photo: Ben Hon

Hear & There’s omakase counter will serve two 13-course, seasonal tasting menus. The Seasonal Nigiri Omakase, priced at $105, starts with a small bite such as grilled calamari with cucumbers. That is followed by 10 seasonal nigiri pieces with dry-aged fish like toro and black shari rice made with a blend of aged red and black rice vinegars, maple syrup, and celtic salt. The final courses consist of a seasonal soup, unagi don with house-cured eel from Maine, and housemade ice cream for dessert.

The Luxury Otumami Omakase, priced at $165, will start with several snacks such as chutoro with caviar and walnut cream and crab shinjo toast with uni, and also include cut sushi rolls with a variety of fish.

Hear & There’s Rice & Nori cocktail, topped with fried nori and caviar. Photo: Ben Hon

Hear & There’s cocktail bar showcases a menu that highlights Japanese ingredients. The beverage program is run by Larry Gonzalez, who has worked at acclaimed bars like Manhattan’s award-winning Please Don’t Tell, before joining Chef Garcia as head bartender at Kissaki.

One cocktail highlight is the Rice & Nori with seaweed-infused Toki Japanese whisky, brown rice syrup, and house orange bitters with the option to top with a fried nori and caviar bump. Another is the Osaka with Hibiki Harmony Japanese whiskey, Oka Kura Sweet Bermutto, and orange bitters.

The cocktail bar also offers a menu of appetizers and larger plates inspired by Japanese otsumami, such as crab toast topped with tuna tartare and aged tuna crudo with watermelon, green apple and nori, plus braised wagyu short ribs with a sweet and spicy glaze and served with a pickled papaya salad.

Hear & There has a thoughtfully-curated wine program led by sommelier Amy Lim, who was previously at Manhattan’s acclaimed Atoboy. The wine list of over 150 bottles and wines by the glass showcases both classic and up-and-coming producers that prioritize sustainability and organic farming practices.

Hear & There’s cocktail bar. Photo: Ben Hon

Both Hear & There’s 22-seat omakase counter and 28-seat cocktail bar, designed by Danny Taylor and Brooklyn-based House/Under/Magic, have their own identity, but feature similar design elements throughout. Both spaces have dark wood, antique mirrors, and herringbone-patterned floors.

Hear & There features custom pendants and lights that evoke a theatrical sensation, plus curtains, textured ceilings for maximum sound absorption, and custom-built speakers that maximize the audio experience.

Hear & There is open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.