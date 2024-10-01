Neighborhood cafe Larry’s Cà Phê (135 Woodpoint Rd), is teaming up with Thai-American Brooklyn-based food writer and recipe developer, Ali Domrongchai, for a weekend pop-up that features delicious sweet treats inspired by classic Thai flavors.

Larry’s Cà Phê is a warm and intimate space where Vietnamese-inspired drinks and snacks, from French pastries to Asian sweets, are served and where communities gather. Its owner, Tuan Nguyen, is a Vietnamese adoptee who opened the cafe to not only pay tribute to his adoptive father, Larry Hilton, but also strived to create a space that fosters connections, and reflects the blend of cultures that defined Tuan’s identity.

Photo: Abbie Sawyer

The shop regularly hosts pop-ups to showcase the unique flavors of Vietnam and other Asian countries. For the weekend of October 5 and 6, Larry’s Cà Phê welcomes Domrongchai who will be serving up treats like Thai tea mochi cake with a cardamom buttercream, and pandan mochi bars with a sweet lemongrass glaze.

“I grew up in a Thai restaurant family and have always had a deep passion for cooking and expressing myself through food. Now that I’m in my own kitchen a lot of my recipes and bakes are reimagining classic Thai flavors which feels the most familiar to me,” Domrongchai explained.

L: Thai tea mochi cake. R: Pandan mochi bar with lemongrass glaze. Photos: Chris Ocana

The pop-up will be from 11 am to 2 pm on both days. In addition to ordering at the cafe, there is also an option to pre-order here. All proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to Anera, an organization that provides emergency relief to Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan.