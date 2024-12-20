Good afternoon, Greenpointers,

With snow on the horizon, we hope everyone is staying nice and cozy as we enter the thick of the holiday season.

The MTA announced that the G train would be the next line to get new open-gangway-style trains, arriving in 2025. Eric Adams’ closest advisor, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, resigned this week and was indicted. Authorities seized a phone from a local business leader in connection to the investigation.

A plan to construct a new elementary school on Franklin Street faces lingering concerns due to its location next to the NuHart Superfund site, which is finishing remediation. Find out more about the plan here.

The 94th precinct arrested an off-duty cop in Greenpoint for reportedly choking another person.

Future plans for the Crest Hardware site have now been revealed (it will be a 11-story rental building). While the store is no longer open, the community spirit lives on with a Crest Hardware Christmas party at Union Pool this weekend (plus tons of other events!).

In a more positive update for a longtime local business, the beloved Pete’s Candy Store is celebrating 25 years in Williamsburg!

Where should you dine on New Year’s Eve? We’ve got you covered (and, as always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you).

Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season! And a great start to 2025!

In and around North Brooklyn

These Greenpoint tenants successfully sued for their security deposit, but the landlord still hasn’t returned it.

Happy birthday to the Williamsburg Bridge!