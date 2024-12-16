The MTA is rolling out additional open-gangway style cars across the subway system—and the G train will be among the first to benefit.

The agency announced earlier today that the board gained approval to purchase 435 additional R211 subway cars, 80 of which are open-gangway (meaning passengers can move throughout the length of the train). The MTA has already started running this style of train on the A and C line, but shared that the G would be the next line to get the upgrade.

“Old train cars break down six times as frequently as new cars, so replacing them is more than just a matter of aesthetics,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “This latest purchase will help us get the next generation of rolling stock on the rails sooner so we can keep making the system more reliable and dramatically upgrade the passenger experience.”

The G train will get two open-gangway trains in early 2025. The Staten Island Railway, N, Q, R, W, and B, D lines should be getting the upgrades in 2027.

What can straphangers expect from the new trains? According to the MTA, “[t]he R211 features security cameras in every car, more accessible seating, brighter lights, clearer signage and 58-inch-wide door openings, which are eight inches wider than standard door openings on existing cars.”

And, yes, this change does spell the end of the iconic orange-and-yellow seating across many lines. The MTA plans to replace those starting next year.