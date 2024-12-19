An off-duty cop was arrested early yesterday morning in Greenpoint.

Police at Greenpoint’s 94th precinct took Rasheed Jefferson, 45, into custody at 2:21 am. Police sources say that Jefferson was arrested after choking another person in a domestic disturbance.

He now faces charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment in the second degree.

While the incident took place in Greenpoint, Jefferson has served at Patrol Borough Manhattan North since May of this year. Jefferson joined the force in 2007 and has been the subject of three official complaints with the NYC Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB). In 2014, a complainant alleged that Jefferson used physical force against her and hit her against an object. The board found the claim to be unsubstantiated, meaning that they could not affirmatively conclude that the incident took place and also broke the rules.