After all the back and forth, it looks like the road diet will finally be implemented on McGuinness Boulevard—at least partially.

The NYC Department of Transportation has changed course again and will hew closer to the original plan to reduce traffic on McGuinness Boulevard, NY Daily News reports.

“The plan, announced by the Department of Transportation on Wednesday, will reduce the southern section of the four-lane, north-south thoroughfare to two lanes of motor vehicle traffic, replacing one lane in each direction with parking,” the outlet wrote. “Those parked cars will then serve as a protective barrier for bike lanes in both directions running between the parking lane and the sidewalk.”

Workers painting a bike lane on McGuinness Boulevard earlier this year. Image courtesy of @makemcguinnesssafe/Instagram

The southern section refers to the section running from Calyer Street to Meeker Avenue. The DOT has already started work on the bike lanes in the northern corridor, from Calyer Street to the Pulaski Bridge. In late August, the DOT announced that the four lanes of traffic would stay intact in the southern section, though they would continue to implement the bike lanes and add loading zones and paint more sidewalk extensions.

Many residents and local elected officials pushed back against the plan, calling it inadequate, especially in light of a more thorough McGuinness Boulevard redesign, which was ultimately gutted by Mayor Adams’ administration. The original plan included reducing two lanes of traffic in either direction, for the entirety of the street. The plan, known to traffic engineers as a road diet, had been chosen after two years of studies and workshops.

All of Greenpoint’s elected officials, as well as Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, celebrated the news and shared the following statement:

“Credit to the Adams administration and Department of Transportation for taking the safety of Greenpoint seriously. We are excited to see safety improvements implemented on McGuinness Boulevard this month and are immensely grateful to the Make McGuinness Safe community coalition for their relentless advocacy. We will work together with DOT to monitor and adjust to ensure this is a success for Greenpoint.” Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, State Senators Kristen Gonzalez and Julia Salazar, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, and Council Member Lincoln Restler