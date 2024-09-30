Last year, two heavy hitters in the New York food world, Wylie Dufresne and Gadi Peleg, teamed up to create Stretch Pizza in Manhattan. Now, the duo is opening Stretch’s second location in Williamsburg at 320 Kent Avenue.

If that address sounds familiar, it’s because it’s next to the reimagined Domino Sugar Factory, now called the Refinery at Domino (300 Kent Ave.), where Saga Hospitality Group is opening a bakery and restaurant. It’s also a half block away from the new public plaza Domino Square.

Chef Wylie Dufresne with some of his unique pizzas at Stretch. Photo: Stretch Pizza’s Instagram

Chef Dufresne, best known for the acclaimed Manhattan restaurant wd~50, founded the delicious Du’s Donuts & Coffee at the William Vale. Unfortunately, Du’s closed during the pandemic, but it seems the neighborhood left a lasting impression on Dufresne.

You might not be as familiar with Peleg, who is the founder of Israeli-influenced Breads Bakery. Breads is incredibly popular with the Manhattan crowd, but does not have any Brooklyn outposts.

A couple of pies at Stretch Pizza. Photo: Stretch Pizza’s Instagram

On Instagram, Stretch calls itself a New York-style pizzeria that “stretches far beyond the standards.” The menu includes classic pies, but is mostly made up of quirky reiterations like the Danny Boy with dan dan chicken, vodka sauce, spicy sesame, cilantro, and scallion, or the Nellie with roasted shallots, pickled shallots, and fried shallots.

Stretch’s Manhattan menu includes a few other somewhat surprising options like potato chip salad and pull-apart meatball sliders, plus brunch pizzas like the Everything Bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese everything spice, capers, fried capers, and parmesan.

Stretch Pizza’s potato chip salad. Photo: Stretch Pizza’s Instagram

Eater wrote that Chef Dufresne stretches beyond standards by pulling inspiration “from everywhere including Goodfellas, the Flatiron District’s Old Town Bar, and halal carts.”

Stretch Pizza’s Williamsburg locale is aiming to open by the end of the year with “some differences” from its Manhattan location, according to Eater.