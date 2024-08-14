Greenpoint Fish & Lobster (114 Nassau Ave.) turned ten last month. The popular seafood spot celebrated the July 30 anniversary with specially-priced oysters, fish tacos, and lobster rolls.

Behind the beloved shellfish and fish dishes is Orion Russell, the executive chef and partner at Greenpoint Fish & Lobster, who was once an aspiring musician that hung with Courtney Love. Luckily for locals, his music career took a turn and his focus shifted to fish.

Greenpointers spoke with Chef Russell about his happiest memories, his path to Greenpoint Fish & Lobster, his favorite thing to eat there, and where you can find him when he’s not shelling out seafood.

Greenpointers: Greenpoint Fish & Lobster turned ten recently. Have you been around for the whole decade?

Chef Orion Russell: Yes! About a year after the opening, I moved back to Massachusetts, however, I made a triumphant return early in 2017.

Chef Russell with his crew outside Greenpoint Fish & Lobster. Photo: Orion Russell

Greenpointers: Have you always wanted to be a chef?

Chef Russell: I think I have always been a chef, but never wanted to be one or knew what it meant.

Greenpointers: Tell us about your path to Greenpoint Fish & Lobster.

Chef Russell: Long before Greenpoint Fish, I was once an aspiring musician. Vincent Milburn and I one night hung out with Courtney Love and Evan Dando. The next day, the both of us had no money for food, so I found myself preparing a tuna macaroni pasta in the most gourmet fashion. A year later, Vinny asked me to open the restaurant with him.

Greenpointers: What drew you to Fish & Lobster? Are you a big seafood fan?

Chef Russell: My earliest and happiest memories are eating fried whole belly clams on Cape Cod. Figured I chase that feeling.

The fish and chips and other dishes at Greenpoint Fish & Lobster. Photo: Orion Russell

Greenpointers: What is your favorite menu item (to make or eat)?

Chef Russell: My favorite item to make and eat is fish and chips. There is nothing as good as a perfectly fried piece of cod!

Greenpointers: Does the menu ever change at Fish & Lobster? If so, how often?

Chef Russell: The menu changes a little before every summer. I try to change it more often but find people disappointed when I removes certain dishes.

Greenpointers: Have you done collaborations with other local Greenpoint restaurants? What have been some of your favorite spots to work with?

Chef Russell: The best collab we did was definitely the one with Taqueria Ramirez (94 Franklin St). There was a line around the block that people waited three hours in for a table.

Caviar and chips at Greenpoint Fish & Lobster. Photo: Orion Russell

Greenpointers: Have you faced any challenges at Greenpoint Fish & Lobster or at other locations ?

Chef Russell: Yes, many challenges over the years. Running restaurants can take a toll on your relationships and mental health at times. Burn out is incredibly real, but at the end of the day, I still can’t imagine doing anything else.

Greenpointers: When you’re not working, are there any local restaurants or bars where you like to hang out?

Chef Russell: Find me with a natty wine at Lise & Vito (126A Nassau Ave.) or a martini and vinegar chicken at Bernie’s (332 Driggs Ave.).