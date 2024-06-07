Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) is known for decadent tasting menus and a rotating repertoire of resident chefs from all over the world.

Chef Nazareno Mayol is currently in the kitchen at Fulgurances Laundromat. Chef Mayol has cooked in Argentina, Uruguay, and France, and is excited to be in New York. His residency at Fulgurances Laundromat runs through the end of June.

Chef Mayol has shared his recipe for sweetbread nuggets, a meaty delicacy popular in Argentina and France. Learn how to make Chef Mayol’s sweetbread nuggets below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Fulgurances Laundromat’s Sweetbread Nuggets

Ingredients

300 grams (about 2/3 pound) of sweetbreads

500 grams (about 5 cups) of panko

300 grams (about 2 1/2 cups) of flour

1 liter (1 quart) of milk

1 bunch of thyme

1 bunch of rosemary

1 garlic head

Salt

Pepper

6 Eggs

500 grams (about 2 1/3 cups) of duck fat

*Ingredients for Mayonnaise Side:

1 egg yolk

Salt

Pepper

1 tablespoons of mustard

500 grams (about 2 1/3 cups) of oil

1 bunch of parsley

*Ingredients for Chimichurri Side:

2 lemons, juiced

1 bunch of mint

1 bunch of cilantro

1 bunch of parsley

3 shallot bulbs

300 grams (about 1 1/3 cups) of olive oil

Directions

Heat the milk over medium heat. When the milk is boiling, add the garlic, thyme and rosemary. Put a lid on the pan with the milk and herbs and turn the fire off. Let the milk be infused with the herbs for an hour. Pass through a chinois. Put the milk back into a pot and cook the sweatbreads in this hot milk for 10 mins. Let them cool in the milk. Peel the thin skin of the sweatbreads. Cut them in even pieces. Prepare flour, eggs and panko in different bowls. Add salt and pepper to the bowl of eggs. Dip the pieces of sweetbreads in the bowl of flour first, then the egg, and then the panko. Fry the breaded pieces of sweetbreads in duck fat at 180 degrees until golden brown. Serve the crispy sweetbread nuggets with a side of mayonnaise and chimichurri.

*Directions for Mayonnaise:

Put egg yolk, salt, and mustard in a mixing bowl. Slowly add oil while mixing with a hand mixer to emulsify. Add parsley leaves and mix until fully incorporated.

*Directions for Chimichurri: