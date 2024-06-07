Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Hoping everyone had a blast at our Greenpoint Open Studios last weekend!

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid launched a merch sale fundraiser. Free kids tennis clinics will take place at McCarren Park this summer. The Test Brewery will open in the spot that used to be Strangeways.

Shops of New York Film Festival is currently soliciting submissions. In more local film festival news, we spoke to Vito Rowlands, whose debut feature film premieres at the Brooklyn Film Festival this weekend.

Despite popular opinion, Tao is not for the birds—literally. Environmental advocates fear that the new nightclub could disturb the wildlife at Bushwick Inlet.

The real estate firm that recently drove out a beloved East Village dive bar purchased the mixed-use building at 168 Wythe Avenue.

A new play from Carson McKenna lovingly pokes fun at generational stereotypes. Local duo Bagel Joint is putting a global spin on the classic carb. We gave you the scoop about the MTA’s G train shutdown plans. Speaking of transportation, the DOT is asking for your feedback on local truck routes.

As always, we have your weekend roundup and a Community Cookbook recipe.

In and around North Brooklyn

It was National Donut Day today! By the time you read this, Peter Pan will have closed for the day, but check out this cartoon homage to the iconic bakery.

A local artist pays $1 for rent on Manhattan Avenue. Curbed got a look inside his studio.

I thought millennials killed the classic heist and crime caper industry, but one really happened this week at a Williamsburg post office!