What do pizza, David Byrne, and zoo animals have in common? They’re all things you can experience in the neighborhood this weekend (well, kind of, re: David Byrne). Take in all of that and more with live music, comedy, Brooklyn Pride celebrations, and beyond without even having to leave the neighborhood.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

LIVE COMEDY WITH LIVE ANIMALS

If the typical comedy show format isn’t your thing, maybe that’s just because it’s missing some furry (and scaly… and feathered) friends. Petting Zoo is the pet project (haha) of comics Mike Kandel and Charlie Sosnick that changes up the typical comedy format with a dose of exotic animals. The 8 p.m. at Cloud City (85 N 1st St.) show will also feature sets from Charlie Bardey, Rachel Coster, and Vannessa Jackson, and it’s the last of the Petting Zoo series until September. In between comics, you can even interact with snakes, birds, lizards, bugs, and other creatures with help from wildlife biologist Ranger Eric Powers and his team of professional nature guides.

Tickets are $19 and available here.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

START MAKING SENSE: A TRIBUTE TO TALKING HEADS

Though Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz recently teased a band reunion on Instagram (and this is following reports from earlier this year that they turned down $80 million for a short reunion tour, including a Coachella performance) — said reunion is still only hypothetical and, if the dates Frantz posted are accurate, way too far away. In the meantime, Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave) must be the place to catch Start Making Sense – a Tribute to Talking Heads at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m., tickets are $34 and available here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

PIZZA MAKING CLASS

Why not throw yourself into the ring for the great NYC pizza debate? Take a pizza making class at Macoletta (56 N 9th St.) at 3:30 p.m. to learn how to make your own personal Neapolitan pizza, plus get two drinks of your choice and a dessert.

Tickets are $44.34 and available here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

BROOKLYN PRIDE @ MARY’S BAR

Saturday is Pride right here in Brooklyn, so celebrate it at our very own neighborhood queer Irish pub. Mary’s Bar (134 Kingsland Ave) is throwing an all-day party for the occasion, including a New York Liberty watch party at 1 p.m., BOYGIRL drag show from 7 to 9 p.m., and a live DJ set starting at 10 p.m.

No need to RSVP or buy a ticket!

IMMERSIVE CLOWN SHOW

If you need even more laughs this weekend, you also have a chance to see some literal clowns. The new (ish) Second City NYC Blackbox theater (64 N 9th St.) is featuring immersive clown show Jooby: Never Dying—starring Julian Hernandez, Austin Cassel, Emily Wirth, and Michael San Juan and featuring song, dance, clownery, stand-up comedy, improv, and more all wrapped in a story about how love is all around us — at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and available here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BERRY STREET CIRCUS

For more family-friendly clown-adjacent entertainment, the circus is in town courtesy of North Brooklyn Open Streets, City Council Member Lincoln Restler, and the DOT. The festivities on Berry Street will include two performances from Circus Amok, an NYC circus-theater company since 1989 with a mission to provide free public art to the people of New York City. Shows are scheduled for 2 and 5 p.m.

No need to RSVP or buy a ticket!