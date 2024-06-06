New York City’s Department of Transportation is soliciting feedback on truck routes around the city, an issue that Greenpoint locals are all too familiar with.

“As part of Local Law 171, DOT is gathering public feedback to redesign the Truck Route Network with a focus on enhancing safety, increasing visibility, and reducing traffic congestion while taking into consideration of existing freight travel patterns, major truck traffic generators, and industry trends,” the project’s website reads.

Answer the survey so we can avoid more of this. Image credit: Make McGuinness Safe.

As an industrial neighborhood, Greenpoint sees its fair share of truck traffic (and arguably, more than its fair share, if neighbor feedback on the site already indicates).

The majority of Greenpoint complaints focus on Kingsland Avenue, Monitor Street, Morgan Avenue and Apollo Street, which all run parallel to each other in Greenpoint’s more industrial corridor. In Williamsburg, neighbors seem most concerned with Metropolitan Avenue. For both neighborhoods, users frequently commented on trucks’ tendency to speed, especially on narrow or residential streets.

You have until June 30 to submit a comment. As part of Local Law 171, the DOT will publish a report on their findings on September 15.

v