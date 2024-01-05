Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Welcome to the new year!

It’s been fairly sleepy in our neck of the woods so far, so hopefully everyone’s enjoying some time to relax.

We’ve got some ideas for fun classes you can take to fulfill your New Year’s resolutions and non-alcoholic drink options for Dry January. Local activist Jan Peterson was honored by the United Nations.

Sadly, our neighborhood experienced another big fire this week, this time at Cooper Park Houses.

Graham Avenue’s annual Three Kings Day parade has been postponed, due to potential inclement weather.

As always, we have your weekend roundup and Community Cookbook recipe. That’s all from us. Stay safe out there this weekend! And if New York City finally gets snow, be sure to tag @Greenpointers in your pics.

In and around North Brooklyn

Brooklyn Eagle spoke with Bilena Settepani about her family’s beloved Italian bakery in Williamsburg.

Why are homeowners flocking to Greenpoint? The Financial Times investigates.