Does the arrival of 2024 have you saying “new year, new me”? Or maybe you’re just trying to shake off those winter blues with something new and fun in your routine. As the “Welcome to Brooklyn” road sign on the Williamsburg Bridge says: “Name it…we got it!” And that includes fun classes for adults.

Gymnastics, for adults!

Gymnastics is generally considered the province of the young and short, but if you’ve been harboring dreams of shiny leotards and somersaults through the air, all is not lost. Ms. J’s Gymnastics & Dance (43 South 1st Street) is offering adult classes, which are welcome to all skill levels. Currently, classes take place on Fridays from 7:30 to 9 p.m., and sign-ups are live on their website. You can also try your hand at Saturday’s silk classes.

Get your hands dirty with ceramics

Looking to make home goods like mugs or plates? Trying to find a creative way to stay off your phone for a couple of hours? Whatever your goal is, ceramics is a (relatively) laid-back and beginner-friendly hobby to pick up. And plenty of local studios offer classes, like Clay Space, Yaro, and Wilcoxson. While spots generally fill up fast (you’ll likely have to wait until next semester for a new class offering), you can always dip your toe in a one-off class (also a good way to figure out if wheel-building or hand-throwing is more your speed). Choplet (238 Grand St.) has plenty of one-off wheel-throwing classes in January.

Parlez-vous français?

Whether you have a vacation coming up or you just want to understand what the hordes of French tourists in Williamsburg are saying, learning a language is a great way to keep your mind sharp. Learn French Brooklyn has classes for all levels, from total beginners to the near fluent. Group classes are held at The Yard (195 Broadway), with small sizes, so you can really make sure to practice your conversation skills. They also offer private options, so no matter your schedule, you can find a time that works for you.

Hit up the gym

We couldn’t possibly list every gym or athletic studio in the area, but here are some options top of mind — HAVEN Boxing, Session, East River Pilates, Vital Climbing Gym, Pilates BKYLN, YO BK, and Yogaspace.

Give back

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid and North Brooklyn Angels always have volunteer opportunities (if you’re able to drive, the Angels are often in search of someone to operate the Angelmobile). Greenpoint Hunger Program, run out of the Reformed Church on Milton Street, has Wednesday and Thursday volunteer slots available to help cook meals or sort donations.

Yes and?

The Second City (64 North 9 St.), the legendary comedy venue responsible for some of the biggest names in the biz, opened last fall. And all those names had to start somewhere, namely, with an improv class. Get your “yes and” on with one of several types of classes offered by The Second City, from sketch comedy writing to stand-up to acting. But another comedy club has been chugging along well before The Second City got here. Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Ave). also offers plenty of fun options.