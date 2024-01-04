Get ready for an eventful first weekend of the year in Williamsburg and Greenpoint. From rock climbing and time by the sauna to moves on the dance floor and even class to fine-tune your parenting skills—it’s a weekend filled with laughter, music, relaxation, and learning. Check out our list of top picks this weekend below.

Friday, January 5

Climb, Yoga, Sauna, Dinner Chill: Your Friday Evening Retreat in Brooklyn

Join the Climb, Yoga, Sauna, Dinner Chill event on Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at VITAL Climbing Gym. Whether you’re a climbing enthusiast, yoga lover, sauna seeker, or simply looking for a relaxing evening in Brooklyn, this monthly gathering has something for everyone. The proposed agenda includes climbing and stretching, followed by the option to continue climbing or participate in a yoga class. You can also enjoy the outdoor fire pit and sauna for ultimate relaxation. This is the perfect way to unwind and prepare for an amazing weekend ahead. You’re welcome to arrive whenever it suits you, and all of this is available for just a $35-day pass, offering excellent value and great company.



Saturday, January 6

Get Ready to Laugh: Friend Island’s Monthly Stand-Up Comedy Show

Prepare for a night of laughter and entertainment as Friend Island presents its monthly stand-up comedy show on Saturday at 7:30 PM. Located at Fiction Bar/Cafe in Williamsburg (308 Hooper St, Brooklyn), this cozy venue is the perfect setting to enjoy some of the city’s and the country’s finest comedians. Get ready to be entertained by the comedic talents of Benny Feldman, Chanel Ali, Victor Tran, Katherine Gorham, and Little Boy Evil. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show kicking off at 7:30 PM. Be a good friend and follow them on Instagram: @friendislanduk, and also keep an eye on their hosts/producers, Alex Murdoch, Tony Ferraro, & Kevin Mulharin. Tickets are $7 here.

Groove All Night with Occupy The Disco at Jolene Sound Room

Join Occupy The Disco for an all-night musical extravaganza on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM at Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn. Occupy The Disco, the brainchild of Tad Haes and DJ RuBot, both proud New Yorkers, was born out of a shared love for music and a desire to promote underground nightlife in the city’s vibrant queer community. Since its inception in 2011, they’ve been igniting dance floors with their passion for music. This 21+ event promises a night of infectious beats and non-stop dancing, making it a must-attend for music enthusiasts and nightlife aficionados.



Sunday, January 7

Join the Babywearing for Newborns class at The Wild

This informative session, led by Adriane Stare of Professional Postpartum Education, is perfect for expecting and new parents curious about babywearing. Discover the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of carrying your newborn, learn about evidence-based practices, and understand how baby carriers can make parenting more manageable. With a focus on infants aged 0-4 months, this two-hour class explores optimal positioning, carrier options, and hands-on practice. Gain confidence in safely wearing your child and make informed choices about carriers that suit your family’s needs. Tickets are $79 for singles and $99 for families, with scholarships available for marginalized communities. Email Adriane.stare@gmail.com for inquiries. Register from $79-$99 here.



Revitalize Your Energy with Yin Yoga at New Love City

Join the soothing and revitalizing Yin Yoga class on Sunday from 6:45 PM to 7:45 PM at New Love City, located at 68 Greenpoint Avenue (4th Fl). You’ll experience a unique blend of movement and stillness in this class. While Vinyasa yoga offers a dynamic flow, Yin yoga slows down the pace, allowing you to delve deeper into each posture. This systematically structured class focuses on the body’s Qi-lines (meridians) to harmonize, tone, and strengthen your vital organs. It’s like a deep massage for your energy, helping you release, re-ignite, and rediscover yourself profoundly, extending beyond the physical.






