A New Year’s Eve fire within the Cooper Park Houses complex left three people injured, including an infant.

The fire started around 12:38 p.m. this Sunday at 417 Morgan Avenue and around 100 firefighters responded to the scene, bringing it under control by 1:15 p.m.

“Members of Ladder Companies 146 and 108 found the child suffering from major burns and severe smoke inhalation,” amNY reports. The child and another victim were taken to Cornell Burn Center, a third victim refused treatment.

While FDNY Fire Marshals are still working to determine the cause of the fire, they located lithium-ion batteries on the premises, requiring a Hazmat unit. amNY reports that the unit was seen removing e-bikes from the apartment.