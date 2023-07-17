Calling all vintage sellers! Gold Dust, an event series focused on sustainability and circularity is back after a 4 year post-pandemic hiatus on August 19 + 20 at the Open Air Fair, and is looking to enlist the best of vintage or upcycled clothes, furniture or home goods.

Food vendors are welcome too! This circularity-specific market will be running in tandem with the Renegade Craft Fair at 2 Noble St and we expect thousands of visitors who will be looking to shop, eat, and enjoy the breathtaking views of the NYC Skyline and the East River.

Apply HERE to join Gold Dust!

Renegade’s expertly curated selection of indie makers from across the country, plus YOUR beautiful recycled wares will make it an incredible weekend for shopper and vendor alike. There will be activities for kids, workshops on mending and repair, DJs and food.

Vintage and Food Vendors only! Out of respect for the vendors at the Renegade market we are limiting our offerings to vintage, upcycled and food vendors for the weekend of August 19 + 20.



Seating and views at the Open Air Fair

Can’t make August 19 +20? Or are you a vendor who has creations that are not vintage or food? Check out openings for the rest of the season at the Open Air Fair. Apply HERE!