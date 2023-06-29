Local Mexican café, For All Things Good (314 Grand St.), is hosting a wine festival July 10 through July 13. The Festival de los Vinos Chingones will highlight Mexican wines from all over the country with a tasting event on July 10 and a three night winemaker dinner series July 11 – 13.

Matt Diaz from For All Things Good told Greenpointers that the festival’s aim is to celebrate Mexican wine and “hopefully helping to bring a better understanding of it to NYC.”

“Since opening For All Things Good we have always tried to promote and support Mexican wine,” Diaz said, explaining that the restaurant began offering classes on Mexican wine and started to see a lot of wine professionals taking the classes and expressing that they hadn’t understood the scope of Mexican wine.

“From there we got the idea that the best way to help promote these wines that we love so much was to present them all together, to show how diverse and prolific Mexican wine is,” Diaz said.

The Festival de los Vinos Chingones’ first day will start an industry-focused walk around wine tasting from noon – 3 p.m. Diaz explained that wine professionals who are interested in exploring Mexican wine are invited to sample these wines and meet the winemakers.

The Festival de los Vinos Chingones’ kick-off for the general public is on Monday night featuring two consumer walk around wine tastings. The public wine tasting offers two timed ticketed options, both priced at $75. The first is for 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and the second is for 8p.m. – 10 p.m. Both tickets include the sampling of over 40 wines from vineyards like Vinos Pijoan, Bruma, Bichi, Casa Jipi, and La Casa Vieja y Mas, plus introductions to the wine producers, and snacks from Mexican eateries like local spot Aldama (91 South 6th St.).

The Festival de los Vinos Chingones continues July 11 – 13 with the winemaker dinner series. Each night will offer two seatings 6:30 – 8 p.m. and 8:30 – 10 p.m., both priced at $75. The tickets include a four course dinner and wine pairings for each course. During each seating, the featured winemaker will present their wines alongside the food pairings and lead a discussion about themselves, their wines and Mexican wine as a whole.

On July 11, For All Things Good will welcome Lulu Martinez from Bruma and Casa Jipi to share her wines along side a four course dinner provided by Chef Gerardo Alcaraz of Aldama. Martinez “is generally one of the highest regarded wine makers in Valle de Guadalupe,” Diaz told Greenpointers.

On July 12, the dinner will feature Silvana Pijoan from Vinos Pijoan with a four course dinner from Birria La Flor. “She is also a very active winemaker helping champion natural wines in Mexico by doing events throughout Mexico and sometimes even here in NYC,” Diaz said.

The dinner on July 13 is still being finalized, but Diaz said it will most likely feature Maryam Hariri from Azizam, who partners with Noel Téllez from Bichi, which is “probably the most well-known Mexican wine in NYC.”

Diaz also said that For All Things Good is working on simultaneous happy hours and smaller other events during the week of July 10.

Tickets to the public wine tasting on July 10 and the dinner seatings on July 11 and 12 are currently available on Resy. The industry-focused wine tasting on July 10 is free for industry professionals, who can RSVP to holawb@forallthingsgoodbk.com.