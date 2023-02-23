We came, we saw, we spread the LOVE at the Greenpointers Valentine’s Day Market. Under the eaves of the rustic Greenpoint Loft, friendly faces gathered round the loveliest display of Brooklyn makers this side of the East River. On deck, 70+ indie crafters proudly showed us all the reasons we love being part of such a vibrant artistic community. From sweet nibbles to fab jewelry, free kids activities to local brews—plenty of good vibes were floating in the air.

Check out what our vendors had on display and view our full album here.

Upstairs on the mezzanine, there was plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Kids had a blast decorating Valentine’s Day cookies with Lightbright Academy.

Nearby, tired backs got rubbed. Astrology charts were read. And for the real adventurers, hand poke tattoos put a minimalist art on eager participants.

At our flower filled photobooth love bloomed. See if you can spot yourself and view the full album here! (All photos by Gus Ponce photography and photo booth backdrop was made in collaboration with florist Maria Christina Nino.)

v

Outside on Greenpoint Loft‘s beautiful roof, friends took in the city views.

Downstairs Ars Poetica typed up pretty, love filled poems. A few feet away, playful illustrations were hand drawn by New Yorker cartoonist, Cartoons by Hillary.

Photo by Julia Moak

All smiles at Cartoons by Hillary. Photo credit Julia Moak

Greenpointers always loves to join a good cause. This year we teamed up with Bombas socks who donated socks to help neighbors in need.

Bombas sock giveaway. Photo by Julia Moak

Craft beer from Greenpoint Beer & Ale and mixed drinks with Ilegal Mezcal quenched thirsty attendees. Nearby nibbles provided plenty of yummy food in a variety of flavors.

And of course, the day wouldn’t be complete without a raffle filled with awesome prizes at the Greenpointers table!

Greenpointers holding it down at the raffle table. Photo by Julia Moak

Can’t wait to see you all at the next market!