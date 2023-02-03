Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It’s pretty damn cold out there, but things have been heating up in our Facebook comments section. It has been crickets for the past few weeks, so I was excited to see some strong opinions formulating.

One thing folks had opinions on was the newly revamped Three Decker Diner. We got the scoop from the new owners (who even shared their meatloaf recipe) and having visited in person, it feels much the same.

Well, well well, we’re getting another new coffee shop on Nassau (no, seriously), but it will also offer up gifts and tchotchkes, so there’s that, at least. Milu and Radio Bakery also anticipate openings in the spring (already dreaming of a blood orange maritozzi)

Of course, we know we have a killer food scene, but it’s nice to get some recognition from the James Beard Foundation too. Another place to add to your list? Bitchn Kitchn at Williamsburg’s Crystal Lake bar.

The city’s DOT hosted a workshop for the Open Streets program. Progress is being made on the NuHart Superfund site. The Parks Department locked the athletic field at Newtown Barge Park, after too many incidents of unleashed dogs.

Noble Showroom is moving to Java Street, though presumably, it will keep the name. Cue the obvious joke about the HBO show — a tattoo parlor called White Lotus is taking over the old El Beit space. After 11 years in business, the Shanty is closing.

The redesign for the former Polonaise Terrace space earned city approval. Need a reason to leave the house this weekend? We have several here.

In and around North Brooklyn

The New York Times explored Greenpoint’s thriving Japanese restaurant and retail scene.

Local musical legends The Hold Steady celebrated their 20th anniversary with a big show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg