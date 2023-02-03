After 11 years in business, The Shanty, the bar space at the New York Distilling Company, announced on Instagram that April 22 will be its last day.

At the moment, details are limited, but it seems like the bar closing is at least in connection with NYDC’s decision to move, rather than other, more nefarious reasons that we’ve seen behind some recent beloved businesses shuttering.

“Our lease is up and after 11+ years on Richardson Street the Shanty and NYDC will be moving to a new location to be opened later in 2023…”

NYDC hasn’t yet publicly shared any further details about the big move, but considering the Shanty isn’t closing until late April, we assume it won’t happen for a while (but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more).

The news is a little bittersweet for me personally. While I wasn’t a regular, I did a bar write-up as my first assignment for Greenpointers, and I’ll always be grateful for the free drinks I got.

Considering its parent company manufactures Dorothy Parker Gin, it makes sense that the vibe at The Shanty had an intellectual bent. The space hosted several reading series for local writers to share their work, as well as frequent trivia nights.