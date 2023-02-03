Happy first weekend of February, marking the start of six more weeks of winter…maybe? Apparently Punxsutawney Phil believes we have a long winter ahead, and with our first dusting of snow here in New York City behind us — and a cold snap ahead over the weekend — he just might be right. Regardless, we’ve assembled some hands on and fun-forward events for residents and visitors alike to explore while making the most of the coming freeze.

Sure, it may be harder to leave your bed with cold weather ahead, but with everything from New Wave dance parties to queer art shows, mural-making, and custom scent experimentation, we have the motivation for you to make the most out of your first February weekend!

Friday, February 3

Third Place Bar presents flavorful alcohol-free libations this Friday evening to those ready to explore delectable treats while on the wagon. Yes, dry January may be over, but for those looking to widen their working knowledge of drinks on the sober side, Olas Coffee at 495 Lorimer Street is hosting a booze-free bar pop-up Friday, February 3 from 5:30 PM – 10 PM.

Entry is free, and the fun begins just after work and continues with alcohol-free pours, games, and music well into the night. Trivia starts at 7 PM sharp, so don’t miss it! Go scope out what alcohol-free bar life is all about.

Alcohol-free pop-up: Third Place Bar at Olas Coffee. Courtesy Third Place Bar and Olas Coffee.

Saturday, February 4

Saturday, February 4 brings a scent-sational morning to early birds ready to flock to West Street. Bios Apothecary at 61 West Street welcomes visitors to create their own custom scents at their location from 10 AM – 12:30 PM. Those with a taste for the finer things in life are welcome to this custom fragrance-making workshop, incorporating dried flowers and even gemstones. Aspiring perfume-makers can sip on refreshments while navigating different scent notes, and best of all, all experience levels are welcome! Reserve in advance with a ticket purchase via Eventbrite.

At For the Record (1107 Manhattan Ave), visitors will be treated to an organized-with-care Queer Art Show. Free for guests, the show — titled “A Complete Exchange of Energy” — takes place from 4 PM – 6:30 PM and features photography, digital works and watercolor paintings from Michael Stamm, Gabriel Yuri, Lex Barberio, Fred Attenborough, and Jacob Frazier. Admission is free, and registration can be found on Eventbrite. Grab a hot espresso and check out some cool and cutting edge queer art.

“A Complete Exchange of Energy” at For the Record. Courtesy of For the Record.

Artistic adults, assemble! Explore your creative side at this BYOB Pour Painting class, hosted at the newly opened Art 101 studio (61 Greenpoint Avenue) starting at 7 PM. Guests are invited to create fascinating abstractions layered with a mix of colors into unique textural canvases — each artist gets two create two artworks in total. This fluid painting class encourages everyone’s artistic side, with minimal skills needed and maximum time to socialize, sip and get to know other creative folks in the neighborhood. Interested artists of all experience levels can sign up here.

New Wave dance party aficionados are welcome to ‘A Night Like This’ at Saint Vitus Bar, 1120 Manhattan Ave. Hosted by Underworld, this night begins at 11 PM and features all songs by The Cure all night. DJs spinning all night include Sean Templar, Erik Aengel and Matt V-Christ, with free entry before midnight. All parties aged 21+ can appreciate this 1980s-centric dance party at legendary North Brooklyn rock venue, Saint Vitus.

Sunday, February 5

Families who are ready to explore their creative side are invited to an exploration of art composition building for “Mural Mania.” This afternoon of art is hosted by Art 101 at 61 Greenpoint. Guests are invited to bring young artists to collaborate on a mural together, led by artist instructors, from 1 – 3 PM. The event listing mentions unicorns, elephants and firetrucks — with all this creative inspiration, what’s not to love? Tickets to reserve your spot are available now, here on Eventbrite.