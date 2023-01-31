If you’re one of our readers, you probably have very strong opinions about the Open Streets program in North Brooklyn. Instead of getting into our comments section, voice your opinion to people whose job it is to listen to community voices — representatives from the city’s Department of Transportation.

Join them and your neighbors TODAY from 4 – 8 PM in the Community Building of Bushwick Inlet Park (86 Kent Ave.) for a workshop to gather community feedback on a few DOT design proposals, including the section of Berry and North 15th Streets that has been operating as Banker’s Anchor.

The Banker’s Anchor project has already gotten DOT approval to operate as an Open Street on weekends, but advocates hope that it can turn into a permanent pedestrian plaza. The space, which houses the Lot Radio and a community fridge, has already been used for events such as the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, dance parties, and more.