The work on the former home of the NuHart Plastic Manufacturing facility continues in accordance with remediation plans due to its designation as a Class 2 Superfund site (thanks to the presence of two toxic plumes) by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Since November, demolition of the building (which began in August) has been complete, leaving a vacant 49,000-square foot lot with a concrete slab.

Now, both on-site and off-site cutoff walls are being constructed at NuHart West (49 Dupont St.), while a soil mix wall is underway on NuHart East (also referred to as Brownfield at 22-32 Clay St. and 67-93 Dupont St.). These NuHart West walls are designed to serve as barriers to LNAPL, also known as light nonaqueous phase liquids, which are known to impact groundwater quality and cause contamination (the issue is most commonly seen with releasing petroleum products).

Moncon Inc. is an excavation and construction company contracted for the project

Haley & Aldrich, an environmental and geotechnical engineering consulting firm, has been providing monthly progress reports including measured thickness of LNAPL in on- and off-site wells along Franklin and Dupont Streets, air quality reporting, and soil sampling.

For updates and documents on NuHart East, click here; for NuHart West, click here. Air quality reports can be accessed here.

v