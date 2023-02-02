What better way to continue Lunar New Year celebrations than with a new Chinese restaurant in the neighborhood? Though Greenpointers was told that the opening is still a couple of months away, locals can start getting excited about Williamsburg’s Milu (235 Kent Ave.), a casual, yet thoughtful, Chinese restaurant with one other location in Manhattan’s Nomad neighborhood.

The exterior of Milu’s new Williamsburg restaurant. Photo: Milu

Milu opened in Manhattan in 2020, and has since seen a growing number of excited patrons with requests to expand. “Since we opened in Manhattan, we’ve had a ton of requests to come to Brooklyn,” said Milu’s co-owner Vincent Chao.

“We know we have many regulars who work in NoMad, but live in Williamsburg, and we also know we are bringing something new to the neighborhood with casual Chinese that isn’t a sit-down restaurant experience,” Chao stated.

Milu follows a fast-casual restaurant format, but is a step above many fast food restaurant chains. The Chinese eatery aims to “showcase a range of ingredients, sophisticated techniques, and richness of flavors from across many regions of China in an accessible counter service setting,” according to Chao, and Milu’s other co-owners, Milan Sekulic and Chef Connie Chung.

Milu’s owners (from left): Milan Sekulic, Chef Connie Chung, and Vincent Chao. Photo: Evan Sung

Milu means “rice road” in Chinese, and Chao explained that the team was “inspired by historic cha chaan tang, or Hong Kong style cafes, and their cultural significance in serving affordable Canto-Western food.”

v

The menu at Milu’s Williamsburg location will be the same as the one in Manhattan, with one exception. The new North Brooklyn restaurant will have a full liquor license and can offer cocktails in addition to sake, wine, and beer.

Milu’s food menu is focused on rice bowls, wontons, vegetable sides, and sweets. “Dishes are also offered as family-style meals meant for sharing, facilitating a traditional Chinese style of communal dining that is suited to at-home or a fun casual meal out for friends,” Chao explained.

Chao told Greenpointers that currently Milu’s most popular menu items are the Ginger Scallion Salmon and the Chili Crisp Chicken. “Though our Mandarin Duck and Yunnan Brisket are coming up close as guest favorites,” Chao said.

Milu’s Mandarin Duck Bowl. Photo: Evan Sung

Patrons can also shop at the Milu Pantry, offered both in-store and online. This small grocery section sells sauces and condiments that are made in-house at Milu and from partners like Fly by Jing and Yun Hai Taiwanese Pantry.

Like the Manhattan location, Williamsburg’s Milu will offer counter service with take-out, delivery, and onsite dining. Chao explained that he hopes this new Brooklyn location will excite and satisfy not only locals but those living slightly farther with delivery.