Yes, it’s true the holidays are officially over but that doesn’t mean the good times need to end. Relive the awesomeness of our first Greenpointers’ Holiday Market in three years! Our photo booth captured lots of wide smiles and tail wagging. Gather round and see if you can spot yourself!

Sugar and spice make everything nice.

Fun times with furry friends

Cheers all around!

Let it snow, let snow, let it snow

v

All photos by Gus Ponce. Backdrop illustrated by Julia Moak. Photobooth All photos are taken by Gus Ponce and can be viewed here. Photo Booth backdrop art by Julia Moak. Special thanks to ESPY Color Imaging for printing it out and thanks to Broadway Stages for sponsoring!