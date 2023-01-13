After a huge turnout at our last market, we are feeling all the love and can’t wait to kick off 2023 with our “Love is in the air” Valentine’s Market!

Mark your calendars for February 12th, 2023 and if you have unique handmade goods, items of the upcycled/recycled variety, apply to be a vendor here! We are looking for the best crafters, food purveyors, jewelry makers, ceramicists, artists and more to wow thousands of visitors with your creations.

The love lounge with Ars Poetica at our 2020 Valentine’s Market

Happening once again inside the beautiful Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl) from 1-7PM, you can expect the usual festivities: Free fun activities, delicious libations, music, and good vibes everywhere.

Want to know more? Check out the sweet video from our last market to see what it was like. Not even the stormy weather could stop the crowds from lining up outside!

From literary love to old timey valentine’s here’s a look back at some of our past Valentine’s Markets.

