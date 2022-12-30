This week’s Community Cookbook recipe has been shared by local wellness brand Behrhaus. Behrhaus’s head of content, Charlotte Candler, developed the recipe for Vegan Matcha Cake, a perfect treat for holiday celebrations.

Behrhaus’s website reads, “We can’t get enough of this delicious Vegan Matcha Cake! If you find yourself doing a bit of baking this holiday weekend, here’s the recipe for our gluten free, vegan, refined sugar free matcha cake! Think a green spin on everyone’s favorite classic vanilla.”

Plus, Candler’s recipe uses matcha powder from the local Greenpoint brand, Kettl.

Check out the recipe for Behrhaus’s Vegan Matcha Cake below, and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Behrhaus’s Vegan Matcha Cake

Ingredients for Cake

2 cups of almond flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of ground flax

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/3 cup of maple syrup

1 tablespoon of Kettl’s matcha powder

Salt

Ingredients for Icing

1 can of coconut milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla

3 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 tablespoon of Kettl’s matcha powder

Directions for Cake

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Combine 2 cups of almond flour, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, make 2 flax eggs by combining the 2 eggs with 2 tablespoons of ground flax and 6 tablespoons of water. Mix the 2 flax eggs with 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 1/3 cup of maple syrup, and 1 tablespoon of Kettl’s matcha powder. Combine all ingredients. Pour into cake pans and bake for 25 minutes.

Directions for Icing