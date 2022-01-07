With COVID-19 cases flaring up in North Brooklyn, and temperatures starting to dip into freezing territory, what better time to relax and unwind with a cup of tea? Kettl (70 Greenpoint Ave.), the cafe and gallery space from owner and partners Zach and Minami Mangan, has everything you need for all your tea needs.

Kettl Brooklyn, the flagship location for the brand, opened in September 2021, with a takeout window opening soon after in October.

Kettl imports their tea directly from suppliers in Japan. They also run a wholesale operation and supply tea to acclaimed restaurants around the city.

The store is also a great hub for learning more about the wide world of tea. While a January 9th introductory class is already sold out, their blog is a great resource for all things tea too, featuring interviews with chefs and a guide to making the perfect matcha. But it’s not just the popular green tea that’s worth checking out, options like soba cha and hojicha that are worth a try too.

The spaces also houses the studio of Soto Ceramics and has all the cups, bowls, and tea paraphernalia that you need to brew a great cup (or gift to the tea lover in your life)

v

Co-owner Zach Mangan also has a book due for release April 2022 – Stories of Japanese Tea.