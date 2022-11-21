Looking to help out this holiday season? Several volunteer opportunities are available right here in North Brooklyn. Check out the list below to learn how you can give back.

North Brooklyn Angels

North Brooklyn Angels is one of the neighborhood’s most popular volunteer organizations. It’s a volunteer-powered non-profit in Brooklyn focused on feeding the community.

This holiday season, the North Brooklyn Angels are once again working on their Neighbors Giving Thanks initiative, an annual project to provide a happy and dignified Thanksgiving to locals in North Brooklyn. This project supports one week of 1,000 frozen turkeys distributed to neighbors, 1,000 holiday community meals, and 500 sit down Thanksgiving Day meals at three locations: Church of the Ascension in Greenpoint, Church of Our Lady Mt. Carmel in Williamsburg, and Most Holy Trinity Church in East Williamsburg.

On Wednesday, November 23, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., volunteers are needed to help set up at each of the event spaces. Volunteers will set up tables, chairs, and light decorations across the three locations listed above.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 24, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., a large amount of volunteers is needed, specifically at Church of the Ascension in Greenpoint and Most Holy Trinity Church in East Williamsburg. NBA is looking for food servers, ushers, greeters, bussers, floaters, line directors, and help with cleanup and replenishing throughout.

North Brooklyn Angels noted that Polish-speaking volunteers are greatly appreciated in Greenpoint, and Spanish-speaking volunteers are greatly appreciated at the East Williamsburg location.

Email thanksgiving@northbrooklynangels.org if you’re interested in volunteering for the Neighbors Giving Thanks project or volunteer@northbrooklynangels.org for other volunteer opportunities.

Los Sures Social Services

Los Sures Social Services (434 S 5th St.) provides affordable housing and other social services, including food assistance and senior care. New York Cares partners with this organization and others to address hunger in all New York neighborhoods, including North Brooklyn.

Los Sures is looking for volunteers to stock and sort food on November 28, December 5, and December 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Volunteers will help with unloading bulk food deliveries, bringing items inside, restocking shelves, and packing pantry bags for distribution during the week. Other activities include setting up tables for food distribution, organizing, cleaning, and more.

Los Sures noted there is a high need for volunteers on November 22, November 29, December 6 and December 13, from 10 a.m. – 2 pm., to pack pantry bags. Volunteers will distribute fresh produce and bags of dry goods and staple foods; restock bulk items, move carts, and break down boxes; and distribute flyers and other outreach materials; plus help with organizing and cleaning.

Sign up for the dates above on Deed via the Los Sures website. If you cannot make one of these events, email giveback@lossures.org for more opportunities.

Greenpoint Hunger Program

The Greenpoint Hunger Program, at the Greenpoint Reformed Church (136 Milton St.) is a non-sectarian emergency food program that provides no-cost groceries and hot meals to hungry people in Brooklyn. The program’s mission is to ensure that no one dies of hunger in North Brooklyn.

The Greenpoint Hunger Program offers a Takeout Dinner every Wednesday 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. They also have a Food Pantry that is open Thursdays 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Though they are operating with a small volunteer team, the Greenpoint Hunger Program is accepting questions about volunteering. To learn how to get involved, email them at hunger@greenpointchurch.org with your name, phone number, and any special skills you may have. For example, it would be helpful if you know how to cook, can speak Polish, or can lift heavy objects.

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid was formed in response to the pandemic, but the group is invested in longstanding community initiatives in North Brooklyn, including composting, community fridges, an art exchange, and caring for parks. NBMA has not advertised specific holiday volunteer opportunities yet, but locals can always help out with one of the ongoing projects.

NBMA is always looking for extra hands to help with community fridges. One is at Cooper Park Houses (76 Kingsland Ave.), another is outside of the Music Hall of Williamsburg (66 North 6th St.), and a third is at the Leonard Library (81 Devoe St.). Volunteers can help with fridge cleaning, grocery shopping and drops offs, seasonal maintenance and repairs, and outreach to potential food donors. Volunteers can email GreenpointFridge@gmail.com.

NBMA started a group called NBK Stewards, a group dedicated to expanding and caring for North Brooklyn’s parks and open spaces. Volunteers who want to get involved with NBK Stewards can email nbkstewards@gmail.com.