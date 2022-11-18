Looking for an easy appetizer that will impress your guests on Thanksgiving? Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) has shared a recipe for Pastrami Smoked Salmon in a Blanket, a unique twist on pigs in a blanket, that combines Acme’s award-winning pastrami smoked salmon with flaky puff pastry.

See Acme’s recipe for Pastrami Smoked Salmon in a Blanket below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Yields 24 servings

Ingredients

1 16-ounce package of frozen puff pastry, thawed

8 ounces of pastrami smoked salmon

1 egg

1 tablespoon of water

2 teaspoons of celery seed

6 ounces of spicy brown mustard

Directions

Cut the puff pastry into 3 x 3 inch squares, then in half into triangles.

Roll up a piece of the pastrami smoked salmon at the tip of one side of the puff pastry triangle. (Roll it up like you would a croissant, but make sure some of the salmon hangs out the edges.)

Combine the egg with water.

Brush the puff pastry with the egg and water mixture.

Sprinkle celery seed on top.

Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the puff pastry is puffed up and golden brown.

Remove from tray and let cool slightly before eating.

Serve with mustard on the side, for dipping.