Brooklynites, say goodbye to White Clew, we have a new local hard seltzer in town: Brooklyn Brewery’s ‘Brooklyn Hard Seltzer.’

Starting this past weekend, Brooklyn Brewery has begun stocking shelves across the borough, and the nation, with their newest product. The 100 calorie, 12 oz slim cans have a 5% ABV and feature a mix of very-Brooklyn flavors like tart grapefruit, black cherry apricot, citrus-forward lemon cloudberry, and tropical mango.

Those looking for a non-alcoholic option can also dip into Brooklyn Brewery’s new Special Effects Hoppy Amber and Special Effects IPA. These non-alc brews are flavorful, structured, and elegant, but keep you totally sober.