Hungry Burrito (1079 Manhattan Ave.) is a family-owned Mexican restaurant with a menu that the owners describe as “both Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican with a gourmet twist.”
Hungry Burrito’s extensive menu features a variety of delicious desserts, including the popular Flan. The restaurant has shared their recipe for the Flan below. See last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Hungry Burrito’s Flan
Ingredients
- 12 ounces of evaporated milk
- 14 ounces of condensed milk
- 3 eggs
- 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
- 1 cup of sugar
Directions
- In a saucepan on low heat, melt the sugar until it turns a golden color, and then pour the sugar into a 4 oz. use aluminum soufflé pan.
- In a blender, mix the condensed milk, evaporated milk, eggs, and vanilla extract together until smooth. Then, pour the mixture into the soufflé pan.
- Bake in the oven at 375 degrees F for 60 minutes. Enjoy!