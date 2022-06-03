Hungry Burrito (1079 Manhattan Ave.) is a family-owned Mexican restaurant with a menu that the owners describe as “both Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican with a gourmet twist.”

Hungry Burrito’s extensive menu features a variety of delicious desserts, including the popular Flan. The restaurant has shared their recipe for the Flan below. See last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Hungry Burrito’s Flan

Ingredients

12 ounces of evaporated milk

14 ounces of condensed milk

3 eggs

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 cup of sugar

Directions

