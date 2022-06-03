Hungry Burrito (1079 Manhattan Ave.) is a family-owned Mexican restaurant with a menu that the owners describe as “both Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican with a gourmet twist.”

Hungry Burrito’s extensive menu features a variety of delicious desserts, including the popular Flan. The restaurant has shared their recipe for the Flan below. See last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here

Hungry Burrito’s Flan

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces of evaporated milk 
  • 14 ounces of condensed milk
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
  • 1 cup of sugar

Directions

  • In a saucepan on low heat, melt the sugar until it turns a golden color, and then pour the sugar into a 4 oz. use aluminum soufflé pan. 
  • In a blender, mix the condensed milk, evaporated milk, eggs, and vanilla extract together until smooth. Then, pour the mixture into the soufflé pan.  
  • Bake in the oven at 375 degrees F for 60 minutes. Enjoy!

