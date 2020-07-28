North Brooklyn Hotels Cater To Locals This Summer

A summer without tourists may sound ideal to locals, but certainly not for hotels and restaurants. The hospitality industry in particular has been hit hard by the forced closures and limited operating restrictions during COVID-19, and North Brooklyn hotels are getting creative with ways to attract and distract locals during the pandemic. Looking for a staycation within walking distance? Check out what the hotels in the neighborhood are up to:

Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave.)

The upscale ambiance of Le Crocodile‘s outdoor patio has lured in diners to feast since the Wythe Hotel’s restaurant reopened earlier this month, and the hotel cheekily lists a hotel room (market price) below the peach melba and flourless chocolate cake on the dessert menu. A ‘Come for Dinner, Stay the Night’ package allows Le Crocodile guests can book a room at the hotel at an exclusive rate. Those eager to extend their stay for three or more nights are also treated to a complimentary movie screening of their choice in the hotel’s screening room, popcorn included. Those who need to focus on projects or just work outside of the house for a while can also book private office space (a converted hotel room, re-furnished for productivity), which starts at $200 for 10 hours, and includes an outdoor terrace.

Box House Hotel (77 Box St.)

The Box House Hotel’s expansive rooftop space usually reserved for weddings and private events has re-launched for the summer as Top of the Box, an outdoor bar with skyline views. The 10,000 square foot rooftop offer socially distant seating, plus a full cocktail menu and light bites. Reservations are available via Resy. A QR code menu offers completely contactless ordering. During the day, YO BK hosts yoga and pilates classes atop the roof, and the bar functions as a healthy juice bar.

The William Vale (111 N 12th St.)

The 23-story tall luxury property is back, with day passes for the fourth floor outdoor terrace with full access to the 60-foot outdoor pool. Passes from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. are $100 per, person, or $75 per person from 2:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.. All reservations include a reserved chaise lounge. Daybeds are available for $500 or Pergolas at $400. Outside beverages are not permitted, but food delivery is allowed before the restaurants open… On the 22nd and 23rd floor, Westlight has reopened with its incredible skyline views, plus signature cocktails and light bites by Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality. Downstairs, Leuca’s new outdoor dining concept, Pizza in the Piazza features southern Italian wood-fired pizzas.

McCarren Hotel (160 N 12th St.)

Just at the edge of McCarren Park, this hotel is home to the neighborhood’s largest saltwater pool, and it’s open for business. Book online 24 hours in advance to guarantee your spot on the deck. Tickets for a single pool bed go for $160 on weekdays, $180 on weekends and include pool access from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., towel service and wifi. Beds are not reserved and are first come, first served (state regulations also mean the pool is operating at 50% capacity) and hotel guests get first pick pool beds at 10 a.m. Larger groups can also inquire with the hotel about cabana rentals. Hungry swimmers can also take advantage of the McCarren Hotel’s new curbside restaurant, which serves Oaxacan street food and cocktails.