Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy April! Watch out for those April Fool jokes today.

We finished off Women’s History Month strong, featuring profiles of Civil War hero Mary Louvestre, local activist Jan Peterson, and Alison and Selina Zhang, the first female Eagle Scouts in Brooklyn.

In women-owned business news, bar and pizza place The Esters is now open, as is low-waste refillery and grocery store Maison Jar.

In environmental news, we got the scoop on everything that’s going on to clean up NuHart Plastics (a process that will take a while) and why National Grid was at a local elementary school a few weeks ago.

In food and drink news, a new bar in Williamsburg, Common Mollies, recently opened. We spoke with Chef Alexander Zecena of Paloma Coffee and Bakery to find out more about how they plan to expand their menu. Check out this smoothie recipe from Behrhaus.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, stop by Brouwerji Lane for CocoCreates’ new art show. If you’re looking for a way to give back, consider donating to 5 Boros Basketball to sustain their free program for kids across the city.

Keep an eye out for more self-defense classes from Renzo Gracie Academy.

A sweep underneath the BQE cleared out long-standing encampments of unhoused residents.

In and around North Brooklyn

Dimes Square, a play that has been running out of a Greenpoint loft since February, garnered attention from the New York Times

BK Reader featured a profile on Emelyn Stuart of Stuart Cinema and Cafe

Curbed named Greenpoint Frames as one of the best framers in NYC