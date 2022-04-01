Behrhaus, an online shopping destination for children, parents, and parents-to-be with a focus on wellness, was founded by Greenpoint resident Lauren Hackney Behringer. Behringer posts a multitude of delicious and healthy recipes for readers to try on her site.

This week, Behringer shared a healthy and easy smoothie recipe loved by kids and adults alike.

See her Spinach and Mango Smoothie recipe below, and find the last Community Cookbook recipe here.

Spinach Mango Smoothie from Behrhaus

SPINACH MANGO SMOOTHIE

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach (frozen or fresh)

1 cup frozen mango

1 cup almond milk (Behringer loves Elmhurst 1925)

1 cup coconut water

2 tbsp coconut yogurt (Behringer loves CocoJune from Upstate Stock)

1 tsp cacao powder

Dash of Ceylon cinnamon

*Add filtered water if needed



Directions: