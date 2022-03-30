On Thursday, March 31, Brouwerij Lane is hosting an artist’s reception to showcase hand-painted watercolor prints by Courtney Collyer McManus. Primarily known for her art which features North Brooklyn restaurants, storefronts, homes, and buildings, Collyer McManus is excited to exhibit her work in a local favorite spot. If you can’t make it Thursday, fear not; her work will be on display until May 12!

Courtesy of Courtney Collyer McManus

Art has always been a part of her life, but Collyer McManus didn’t intend to pursue it full time until the pandemic hit. Before the pandemic, Collyer McManus was steeped in the corporate world, working in creative roles in marketing and creating art on the side. Previously, most of her art involved wedding signage, calligraphy, and various personal commissions, but during the pandemic, she took one class that sparked this inspiration: illustrating homes. She fell in love with the process, and after painting her first local restaurant commission of Little Dokebi, there was no looking back.



Courtesy of Courtney Collyer McManus

Since the evolution of CocoCreates, Collyer McManus has also made a professional pivot to teaching art full time. Both her mother and sister work at PS31, and once COVID left the school desperate for help, Collyer McManus decided to step in as a substitute teacher. After being thrown into a first-grade classroom, she realized how much she enjoyed working with the kids and began teaching art and is now attending grad school at Brooklyn College to earn her degree Art Education.

Courtesy of Courtney Collyer McManus



Originally from Staten Island, Collyer McManus has lived in the Greenpoint area for about four years now, which makes painting her North Brooklyn pieces all the more special.

The reception will take place from 6 p.m- 8p.m on March 31 and Collyer McManus’s work will remain on display until May 12. You can also find her work on Instagram, and at her Etsy shop, which has almost 100 prints available for order. For commission works, reach out directly.

