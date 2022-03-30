The owners of local Greenpoint bar Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) teamed up with the owner of Williamsburg pub Harefield Road (769 Metropolitan Ave.) to open a new watering hole in East Williamsburg called Common Mollies (46 Bushwick Ave.).

Common Mollies opened three weeks ago in an airy corner lot. One of the owners, Cassie Barnard, describes the new spot as “cozy… with lots of windows and fresh air.” Large windows on both sides of the corner location can open, allowing a welcome breeze throughout the bar.

Patrons can expect a fun, casual vibe with kitschy decor like colorful wallpaper behind tons of framed artwork, green booths, and a patterned ceiling.

Barnard also told Greenpointers that the bar will showcase a DJ every Friday and Saturday night, and outdoor seating will be added soon.

The interior of Common Mollies. Photo: Ollie Cleary

Food pop-ups are in the works. For now, customers can enjoy frozen drinks and lots of draft beer and draft cocktails.

The Frozen Grasshopper, a popular choice at Minnows, is on the menu at Common Mollies, alongside Frida’s Frozen Punch with mezcal, Aperol, lime, kiwi, and grapefruit.

Nine other specialty cocktails offer a great selection, including one highlight, the Gleeful Bastard with Yerba Mate infused gin, brandy, Velvet Falernum, lime, angostura bitters, and ginger beer.

A substantial list of eleven draft beers includes favorites like Guinness, Pacifico, and Bud, in addition to a list of bottles and cans and wines by the glass.

Common Mollies is open late. Visit weekdays 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday noon – 4 a.m. and Sunday noon – 2 a.m.