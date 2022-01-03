January might just be the most “blah” month of the year, with its bad weather and post-holiday blues. That’s why we’re bringing you some small ways to add a little coziness to your day by way of hot beverages to consume. We can’t promise that a sip of one of these will solve all your seasonal depression woes, but they might cheer you up for a minute or two.

Diamond Lil (179 Nassau Avenue)

Their hot drink menu features classics like cider, hot toddies, and Irish coffee. Diamond Lil is also featuring a Stonefruit Grogg, a take on the traditional winter drink that uses tequila and apricot, and the Aprés-Ski – rum, oat milk, chocolate ganache, and Fernet Branca.

Minnows (167 Nassau Ave)

During the dreary month of January, there aren’t that many good reasons to leave the comfort of your apartment. Minnows, featuring comfort food classics like nachos and chili cheese fries, might be one of the few. Polish it off with a hot grasshopper, their take on a classic New Orleans mint cocktail, and you’ll feel like you can go into hibernation for the rest of winter.

Tørst (615 Manhattan Avenue)

Though they’re especially known for their curated beer list, Tørst also offers wine and cocktails. Their hot buttered rum features warming spices like cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, and it’s topped with a decadent Butterfinger crumble. We’d probably suggest it as an after dinner drink, once you’ve tried a few of their small plate offerings.

Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters (159 Freeman Street)

One of the neighborhood’s favorite places to sit down and get some work done, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters features a drink menu with all the coffee shop classics you’d expect, but their signature menu is worth a look too. For a winter time pick-me-up, try the maple leaf latte, with maple syrup and nutmeg.

Ovenly (31 Greenpoint Avenue)

I drink a lot of lattes, and I especially love to add a sweet flavoring to mine. The honey cardamom latte from Ovenly is my idea of a perfect latte. Just sweet enough, but with a cardamom kick that makes it more interesting than whatever you’d get at Starbucks.