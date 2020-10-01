We’re all in need of a little extra comfort these days (okay, a lot) and local businesses are catching on. Gertie (357 Grand St.), the one-year-old Williamsburg restaurant known for its sunny space, natural wines, and laid-back vibe, is relaunching for fall as a Modern Jew-ish (emphasis on the “ish”) Delicatessen.

In addition to debuting an all-new menu for dine-in and takeout, Gertie will also introduce several non-profit efforts including a feed the community initiative in partnership with Rethink Food and a series of get out the vote events under the umbrella of “RAD,” Restaurants Advocating for Democracy. Gertie believes that in the current environment, rewriting the restaurant business model and finding ‘win-win’ solutions that support the community, employees, and have impact beyond the restaurant’s four walls is the only way forward.

Gertie’s outdoor dining area on Grand Street in Williamsburg

Inspired by uptown institutions like Zabar’s and Barney Greengrass, Gertie’s founders, Nate Adler and Flip Biddleman, along with chef Mike Cain, have created a menu of Jewish comfort foods with a Gertie twist.

Riffs on Jewish deli sandwiches include a crispy chicken schnitzel with cucumbers, pickled cabbage and dill on a Gertie challah roll; a house-smoked turkey pastrami club with heritage bacon, herb mayo, lettuce and tomato on house challah; and a classic corned beef reuben covered in melted Swiss with kraut and Russian dressing on house rye. Salads and veggie sides, like fried pickles with hot honey dipping sauce, are also on the menu, along with rotisserie chicken dinners. All sandwich breads, including English muffins, challah loaves and buns, and rye – are made in house.

Fried pickles with hot honey dipping sauce at Gertie (Credit: Nate Zack)

For breakfast, the Gertie plate has been updated to include two eggs sunnyside up, a bialy, house kippered salmon marinated beets, pickled onions and dill cream cheese. Homemade baked goods are also inspired by uptown diners, like griddled corn muffins and assorted cookies.

Gertie’s new breakfast plate (Credit: Nate Zack)

To drink, Gertie recreates classic Dr. Brown’s soda fountain flavors that can be enjoyed as cocktails or mocktails, like a mezcal and ginger combination, gin and cel-ray drink, and a bourbon and black cherry. Craft beers, natural wines on tap and many local beers are also available.

All menus are available for takeout, delivery, or dine-in on Gertie’s outdoor patio, Fridays 11 a.m. -9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Gertie Goods, an online and in-person provisions shop – will also soon sell chicken salad by the quart, sliced deli meats, baked goods, pickles, house-made sauces, wine, plants, dried flowers, and more.