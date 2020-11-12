As NYC continues to experience an uptick in COVID-19 cases in November, the city has introduced self-testing sites in Greenpoint and Williamsburg to help people get tested for the virus.

The Greenpoint Health Center (875 Manhattan Ave.) is open this week Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for coronavirus self-testing, and a call to the health center confirmed that self-testing would be available next week 11/16 – 11/20 as well.

In Williamsburg, self-testing is available at the Woodhull Williamsburg Adult Health Center (279 Graham Ave.) 11/9 – 11/11 and on 11/13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced that parts of Staten Island would enter into a “new yellow precautionary zone” where the 7-day average positivity rate is above 2.5%, as the statewide positivity rate reached 2.93% this week, the highest since May.

Today’s update on the numbers:



Of the 164,300 tests reported yesterday, 4,820 were positive (2.93% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 1,628.



Sadly, there were 21 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IH8cpqsJAV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Starting Friday, fitness centers and indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, while bars and restaurants which serve alcohol must close at 10 p.m., but restaurants can still offer food to-go after the curfew. Mayor de Blasio has also committed to closing NYC schools if the city’s average positivity rate exceeds 3%.

An interactive map of COVID-19 cases in NYC shows that the positivity rate in Greenpoint is currently 1.26% and 2.69% in Willliamsburg.

Other coronavirus testing sites in Greenpoint and Williamsburg include Altru Chemists (987 Manhattan Ave.), CityMD Urgent Care-Greenpoint (795 Manhattan Ave.), CityMD Urgent Care-Williamsburg (154 N. 7 St.), UMD Urgent Care (633 Driggs Ave.) and Northwell GoHeath Urgent Care Center (145 Kent Ave.).

COVID-19 positivity rate map 11/3 – 11/9 (via NYC Health)