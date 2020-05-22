Where to Buy Face Masks in Greenpoint and Williamsburg
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York may be on the decline for now, but the face mask is here to stay to help stop the spread of the highly transmissible virus. Many local businesses and independent creators in Greenpoint and Williamsburg are now designing and selling their own masks. Consider buying local and shopping from any of these sellers while keeping your neighborhood safe:
Line and Label (568 Manhattan Ave.) is offering handmade mask in sizes, kids, regular and large. Order online to have a product shipped to you or opt for contactless pick up at their store.
Small Home (100 Freeman St.) – Small Home is a independent artist run shop who have recently begun crafting their own face mask in large and small sizes with bandit style for layer comfort including pockets for filters; direct message on Instagram to order.
View this post on Instagram
Cory Siegler – You can order these mask online straight from the maker’s website where 50% of the proceeds made for every mask purchased will go to Coalition for the Homeless in New York.
View this post on Instagram
Hey friends! I’ve been making a lot of face masks over the past month for friends and family and others in need and I now have some for sale on my website. I spent a lot of time testing out different patterns to try to get the best fit that is comfortable and stays in place and these are the result of that! Face masks are $16 and half the proceeds will go to @nyhomeless . I am also offering free shipping on these And everything else in my webshop for the month of May so take a look at the other things I used to make before masks
Christian Joy Costumes is a independent artist who has begun crafting her own mask which you can order by direct message on Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
New super colorful print masks for spring with an extra special surprise lining to make it reversible!
Bradley Ahlstrom is another Brooklyn local turned mask maker and you can message them for mask orders!
View this post on Instagram
tinyDWED is offering mask for your little ones in three sizes: Toddler (2-4yrs), Kid (5-10 yrs), and Adult (11+ yrs) made with 100% cotton.
View this post on Instagram
Courtney Rafter is offering orders via direct message on Instagram with a suggested donation of $20 which includes free bike delivery for NYC and free shipping!
View this post on Instagram
Alter (140 Franklin St.) is Greenpoint’s original fashion boutique curated with independent designers. You can order masks on their website.
View this post on Instagram
SpekNYC is no stranger to fashion which makes the independent designer a great choice if you’re looking to wear your face mask with a statement. You can message her Instagram page to inquire about the newly designed, reversible and washable masks!
View this post on Instagram
Burson and Reynolds (649 Manhattan Ave.) is a locally owned home-goods, gift and stationary boutique that are now offering newly designed mask that you shop online or schedule for pickup by contacting them [email protected]
View this post on Instagram
Itsdidisplace is usually a market for pet services and product but they are also offering new designed and crafted face mask! Message them to order yours!