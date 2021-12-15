Obsessed with local food? Go out in Greenpoint every night and justify that you need to order as much as humanly possible (plus extra) in order to support local business? Send this gift guide to your loved ones, because these are the North Brooklyn-centric culinary gifts you’ll crave this season.

Forma Pasta and Sauce

Pasta night at home is so much better with quality local product. Forma’s rustic homemade pasta is restaurant-quality, and can be ordered online! It’s easy to make al dente at home and is shelf stable. A jar of sauce can be added, as can a tray of lasagna, for generous gifters. Starts at $6, formapasta.com

Le Golden Di An Di Scissors

Used in-house at Greenpoint Vietnamese hotspot Di An Di, these gorgeous scissors are as decorative as they are practical. Use them in cooking and dining, and remembering glorious nights out on Greenpoint Ave. $12, di-an-di.myshopify.com

Edy’s Grocer Gift Box

Edouard Massih, proprietor of Edy’s Grocer, has curated a holiday gift box of his favorite Middle Eastern and Lebanese special ingredients and accoutrements for a truly fantastic feast. Add a couple mezze bowls ($4) to keep dips from the shop plated nicely all year. $125, edysgrocer.com/shop

Bolero Supper Club Membership

A trip to Vietnam is steep, but membership to one of Brooklyn’s top Vietnamese restaurants is affordable and indulgent. Gift a subscription to Bolero’s new supper club to your favorite foodie for a culinary journey through Southeast Asia. $75, table22.com

Talea Beer Club

Credit: Talea

Celebrate the neighborhood’s newest craft brewery with a monthly membership! The club includes two four packs of Talea’s latest releases, access to Member Monday for two, a complimentary flight, and more. $50, talea-beer-co.shopify.com

Greta Whole Bean Coffee

The brand new cafe off McGolrick Park specializes in freshly roasted coffee designed for Brooklynites. Pick between the organic single bean McGolrick Roast or the house Anibesa blend, mixing Ethiopian and Ugandan beans. $17, gretabk.com

Hana Makgeolli Coaster

This leather coaster is the epitome of class, whether it’s used at home for a glass of Greenpoint-made makgeolli or just as decor, it’s a great memento from a unique neighborhood institution. $6, nycshophanamakgeolli.square.site

NITEHAWK CINEMA PRESENTS: Movie-Inspired Menus from Brooklyn’s Dine-In Theater

Turn movie night into a night at the movies with Nitehawk’s brand-new cookbook! The recipes from the Williamsburg dine-in theater let you pair a meal or cocktail with your favorite flick, or get creative with flavor and plot. $30, bookshop.org

A local restaurant gift card

You heard it here, a gift card is a legit good gift. Not only does it empower the giftee to treat themselves to a meal at their leisure, it helps local businesses directly. Skip the takeout-app gift cards (they take a hefty percentage off every order) and buy a local certificate from an independent restaurant. If they’re not offered online, try calling the restaurant to order the gift.