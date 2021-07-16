Don’t let the ceaseless humidity stop you from reading, we have plenty of updates from Greenpoint this week!

The OLMC Feast returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, and will continue through the weekend. Another feel good facet of our community: Greenpoint neighbors supported each other immensely during this month’s heatwave and power outages.

This week, we also reported on the tumultuous situation at PS 147, where parents and teachers are debating progressive lesson plans. Students from any school interested in online programming can also check out this new afterschool community founded by a Greenpoint teacher. Readers should also prepare for the temporary closure of the Leonard Library, starting August 2.

We also announced that The Other Art Fair is returning to Brooklyn Expo Center! If you’re feeling artistic, check out Yaro, which offers creative classes and community. Those who want to get outside can grab tickets for Williamsburg’s new climate change themed mini golf course, which opened this week!

Consider celebrating Bastille Day throughout the weekend, at some of Greenpoint’s best French restaurants. If you need a caffeine boost before going out, consider grabbing a cup of coffee at one of Greenpoint’s cafes open later than 4 p.m... Rose Wolf Coffee also expanded with a second Williamsburg location.

As always, check out our summer Fashion Sundae for ‘fit inspiration, and maybe you’ll see yourself featured next week.

