Greenpoint is overflowing with fantastic coffee. However, it can be more challenging to find it later in the day, when several cafes close shop just as you need that caffeine boost.

If you’re looking to grab a quick cup of coffee after 5 p.m. in Greenpoint, bypass Starbucks and Dunkin’ and head to one of the neighborhood’s local coffee shops with some of the best java in Brooklyn.

Here’s a roundup of where to get Greenpoint’s best coffee after 5 p.m.

Sweetleaf

The inviting interior of Sweetleaf.

Sweetleaf (159 Freeman St.) is one of Greenpoint’s most popular coffee shops and is open everyday until 7pm. Sweetleaf’s Greenpoint location is filled with antique street lamps and eclectic furniture, offering a creative yet laid back vibe perfect for that evening cup of coffee.

Sweetleaf has an extensive beverage menu including cold brew, cortados, and matcha lattes, plus a signature menu including the unique and delicious Rocket Fuel consisting of cold brew, chicory, Vermont maple syrup, and milk. They offer a similar Maple Leaf Latte which is a latte with maple syrup and nutmeg plus a refreshing Strawberry Iced Tea.

They serve homemade pastries with several vegan and gluten-free options. Sweetleaf has a rotating selection of beer and wine, in case you’re meeting someone who is not looking for coffee after 5 p.m.

Sweetleaf’s Greenpoint location is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Café Grumpy

The sign outside Café Grumpy in Greenpoint.

Café Grumpy’s Greenpoint location (193 Meserole Ave.) is open until 7:30pm. In contrast to Sweetleaf, the interior vibe is casual and spruce, but there is a comfy bench outside, perfect for people watching.

They serve a variety of coffee, cold brew, and espresso drinks, plus some delicious additions like the Cardamom Rose Latte. They also offer a Tumeric Latte and Tumeric Lemonade. The food menu includes pastries like croissants and scones and a vegan blueberry muffin.

The Greenpoint location is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s located next door to the Café Grumpy Roastery.

Upstate Stock

The outside setup at Upstate Stock.

Upstate Stock (2 Berry St.) is a coffee bar with an industrial vibe inside a retail store that sells local goods and gifts. Think soaps, blankets, and Brooklyn flag pennants. It’s the perfect spot to browse for a unique gift while sipping a delicious coffee as late as 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

They offer all of the regular coffeeshop items like espresso and matcha drinks, plus some signature beverages. Try the Campfire Latte with smoked maple syrup and sea salt.

They have an inviting section of outdoor tables overlooking the tennis courts in McCarren Park.

Upstate Stock is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Uro Café

The front window view from Uro Café.

Uro Café (277 Driggs Ave.) is a small shop with a friendly staff and good coffee that’s open until 6 p.m. everyday except Sunday.

They call themselves a “quick fix for coffee and pastry in the heart of Greenpoint,” and it’s a very accurate description. The coffee tastes good and is usually very strong. They don’t have a ton of seating, but do offer free WiFi.

They are open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Eleva

The luxe interior of Eleva.

Eleva’s flagship location (7 Bell Slip) is in Greenpoint and open until 6 p.m. everyday. It is a beautiful space in the quiet northern section of the neighborhood. The interior features inviting green velvet sofas and marble tables. It is pretty big for a coffeeshop and not usually crowded. Plus, there are several outdoor tables on the sidewalk.

The coffee menu features the usual suspects like cortados and macchiatos while the food menu has an Argentine flare with a variety of homemade empanadas and alfajores, an Argentine chocolate cookie sandwich.

Eleva is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.