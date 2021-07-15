Just weeks after returning to full service, the Brooklyn Public Library branch at Leonard St. and Jackson St. will be fully shutting down.

The Leonard Library will officially close its doors on Monday, August 2, for a renovation project that’s expected to wrap up mid-fall 2021. Anyone who watched the progression of the Greenpoint Library renovations may be skeptical about this timeline. The project will include having a wheelchair ramp installed and replacing the building’s front steps.

“Patrons are not able to request materials on hold at this branch,” explained the BPL. “In preparation for the closure, patrons may not request materials on hold at this branch. Holds still at Leonard at that time will be moved to the Greenpoint Library.”

Leonard Library is one of BPL’s original Carnegie branches. It’s known as the iconic library visited by Francie in Betty Smith’s book, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.

Those who want to become more involved with Leonard Library happenings can join the Friends of Leonard Library.

