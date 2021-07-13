In mid-June, Rose Wolf Coffee opened a second location in Williamsburg at 479 Graham Avenue between Withers and Frost Street. The cafe’s original and larger location is nearby at 867 Metropolitan Avenue.

Rose Wolf is known for its baked goods, which include fresh baked loaf cakes, croissants, scones, cake pops, and muffins, with ample vegan and gluten free options (one of the owners has a daughter with a gluten allergy). The baked goods are made at the Metropolitan Avenue location and brought over daily.

The new shop’s location used to be Caffe Capri, which opened in 1974 and closed in 2015. They pay tribute to the local institution with the Caffe Capri drink, an iced coffee with espresso shaved ice. Non-coffee options include the Pride Punch—butterfly tea, lavender syrup, and lemonade, the Rose Chai, with chai, rose water and milk, and Coconut Mint Green Tea. The specialty drinks rotate seasonally and classic espresso drinks, matcha, and other teas are always available.

Rose Wolf owners Heidi Reiss and Jenny Yoffee are careful to avoid food waste, selling day old items at a discount and sending staff home with anything that remains. The Graham Avenue location has a small seating area with three tables while the Metropolitan Avenue location has a second room with tables and seating. Free wifi and outlets are available for remote workers. The Graham avenue location is open daily from 8:15 am – 4 pm.