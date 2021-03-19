As we passed the COVID-19 closure anniversary in New York, many of us took stock of the neighborhood, taking in what’s changed, what’s stayed the same, and what continues to be in flux. Much of it is the latter.

To commemorate the losses of this past year, Greenpoint Library has launched a paper crane memorial. Neighbors can donate origami cranes, which will decorate the library. Those who want to give back to the community can also donate a book to Blackbird’s Book Box, a new little library in McGolrick Park.

It was a heavy week, and Greenpoint resident and leading Asian American advocate Jo-Ann Yoo opened up to Greenpointers about racism in the neighborhood, and how neighbors can do better at protecting one another. We also took a dive into the issues at PS 132, where Parents For Change allege the school has not done enough to follow through on an anti-racist education promise.

Need a bite to process all this? We rounded up Greenpoint’s best vegan restaurants. And this weekend, Edy’s Grocer and The Hungry Gnome will partner for a pop-up brunch! If you want something to look forward to, consider purchasing a gift card to Fulgurances, a Parisian restaurant with visiting chefs slated to open this spring. Those eager to get out can also visit the brand new Talea Beer Co. tap room, to drink beer outdoors or take some pints home.

Also in and around Greenpoint:

Brooklyn residents are suing National Grid to halt the construction of the NBK Pipeline in Greenpoint.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams supports Acme Smoked Fish’s proposed expansion plan for a new office building and processing plant in Greenpoint.

Coast & Valley is donating 100% of profits from all wine sales to Heart of Diner (a nonprofit feeding Asian elders in NYC) and Red Canary Song (a NYC group advocating and organizing for migrant and Asian sex workers). Getaway will also donate their Saturday profits to Red Canary Song.

Jane Motorcycles (396 Wythe Ave.) is hiring baristas and retail staff. Email resumes to adam@janemotorcycles.com. Brooklyn Athletic Club (8 Berry St.) is hiring front desk associates; email resumes to info@brooklynathleticclub.com.

The final NBK Device Drive will take place this Sunday in McGolrick Park, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., adjacent to the farmers market.

Barking Lizards (152 N Fourth St.) will celebrate World Poetry Day on Sunday with artist readings at 12 p.m.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. is offering shrimp and cheesy grits this weekend, a special that comes with a cna of beer, available outdoors or indoor.

Greenpointers is looking for writers! If you’re interested in becoming a freelance contributor, please email editor@greenpointers.com. Thanks!