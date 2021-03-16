A new source for upcycled reading material has opened in one of Greenpoint’s top reading spots: McGolrick Park. Blackbird’s Book Box, a Little Free Library, can now be accessed by anyone wishing to take or leave books.

While the community library is certainly a gift to the community, it started as a gift between a local couple. In honor of his fiance, Merel Spierings’ birthday, Mac Stockdale built her the small wooden box to safely house donated books. Merel, which translates from Dutch to “Blackbird” inspired the library’s name, and after being surprised with the creation (Stockdale used to work in construction, though now works in FinTech), checks on the library’s shelves daily.

“I walk by everyday to see how the library is doing, and I noticed that the most hilarious books are being donated,” Spierings said. To “spread the love” one book at a time, she started an Instagram account, @books_of_brooklyn, to showcase the titles left in the library. The Dutch native is thrilled that her birthday gift can continue building community in Greenpoint.

“I’m just so impressed and happy with the sense of community around Greenpoint, that I wanted to give something back,” she said. “I honestly have never felt more at home in the city as I do now. We feel so lucky to live near McGolrick Park.”

Blackbird’s Book Box is officially registered on the world map of Little Free Library, where users can find similar take and give book boxes, including one at 137 Montrose Ave. in Williamsburg and several in Bushwick