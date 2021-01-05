In response to a serious community need, the Community Education Council for District 14 and North Brooklyn Mutual Aid Network came together and developed the North Brooklyn Device Drive. As Greenpointers reports, hundreds of students in North Brooklyn still do not have e-learning devices and cannot access remote school.

The North Brooklyn Device Drive is collecting and distributing e-learning devices to students in District 14 (which includes Greenpoint and Williamsburg). The drive is looking for tools that students can use immediately to access school. Specifically, they are accepting gently used, functioning laptops and tablets less than five years old and their chargers. The drive is also looking for WiFi dongles (a device that gives computers on-the-go internet access) and keyboards.

At the moment, the device drive is not accepting other computer parts or non-functioning technology. If you don’t have any spare devices, the drive is accepting monetary donations to purchase devices directly and to pay for small repairs on donated devices.

To donate devices, fill out the device drive donation form: bit.ly/nbkdevicedrive with the the make, model, memory capacity, and year of your donatable device, or stop by McGolrick Park on Sundays from 10am – 1pm (near the North Brooklyn Mutual Aid Compost drop off) to meet the team in person or drop off a device.

The most up-to-date information on the device drive is on their Instagram page, @nbkdevicedrive.